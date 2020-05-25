Historic Rappville Pub has new owners and opening date

IN SMALL rural towns the local pub is at the heart of the community.

Nowhere more so than in the village of Rappville where it is the only place to go.

The Rappy, as it is called by locals, changed hands in 2018 with the sale price listed as $465,000.

Recently sold again on May 9, North Coast Commercial Real Estate agent Chris Harley would not disclose how much the iconic pub sold for this time.

The fire that ravaged the village in October last year did not seem to affect inquiries, Mr Harley said. He had 65 email inquiries about the sale.

Twice the hotel caught alight in the fires, twice it was saved.

Local horticulturist Jimmy Rekard, with a silent Sydney partner, has purchased the pub and there are plans to reopen on June 16.

The pub has been through other struggles in the past.

The main one being the lack of a fire safe and council approved kitchen and the cost of making it legal.

Richmond Valley Council said they are guided by the NSW Government's Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 and the Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000 in terms of approvals.

Not being able to serve food has been a drawback for the pub that has had extensive renovations to the verandas and accommodation upstairs.

Only 20 minutes from Casino, the 1911 hotel is on 2.69ha with 13 lots comprised in eight titles of land.

Marketed as a classic Australian pub with a four bedroom residence and ability to extend trading hours, when it reopens, the village of Rappville will rejoice.

