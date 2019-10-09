How historic pub was saved from bushfire... twice

AS EMERGENCY crews battle the ferocious Busby Flat fires, the beloved Rappville pub continues to stand despite coming under threat by flames twice.

While efforts to contact the owner of The Commercial Hotel in Rappville have so far been unsuccessful, his aunt has told The Northern Star that the pub's roof had caught fire.

"They've obviously got water damage after putting out the fire," Jill Roder said.

"Two power poles are also down."

Meanwhile, Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow told the Sunrise Program this morning he was certain eight houses had been destroyed overnight, "plus the town hall".

"The hotel was on fire twice, they actually put that out," Cr Mustow said.

"Until they start in the recovery process, we really don't know what's behind there. There's a lot of small farmlets."

"It's sad day for our community."

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett confirmed there have been losses in Rappville as a result of the fire impacting directly on the village, but said it was still unconfirmed of the full extent of the damage due to access issues in the local area.

He said while there were reports the Rappville Pub had been completely destroyed, he confirmed while the pub was reported to be alight twice, the building had been saved.

"Due to the good work of the crews they saved the pub," he said.

"But there have been other losses in Rappville."

The Busby Flat fire has burned more than 13,200 hectares and is out of control.

Earlier this year the pub was listed for sale, with an asking price of $465,000.

Situated 20 minutes drive from Casino, the Rappville Pub (Commercial Hotel 1911) is set on 2.69ha with 13 lots comprised in eight titles of land.