Historic pub offers plenty of potential for a new owner

This former pub at Coraki is up for sale. Contributed

FEATURING sweeping views over the Richmond River, this historic building at Coraki, the former Club Hotel, offers a huge range of opportunities, says selling agent Brody Aleckson of LJ Hooker Evans Head.

With a massive wrap around veranda that overlooks the river, the property includes an 11-bedroom guesthouse as part of the complex, a caretaker's bedroom plus a shop front which has been converted to accommodation.

There are two kitchens, four renovated bathrooms upstairs plus the shared bathrooms downstairs which formerly accommodated patrons of the pub.

At the rear of the building is a large outdoor undercover barbecue and entertaining area with side lane access and a large storage shed.

The downstairs area hosts a large lounge area, bar area, pool room, ping pong/piano room and a large old kitchen area which is now vacant space. A three-car garage plus three street frontages are available.

Mr Aleckson says the property is no longer a working pub.

It was recently rented to a company working on the Pacific Highway to house workers, but is now vacant. He says it could make an ideal water ski lodge or retreat.

The property is being sold fully furnished and has a huge inventory list. A liquor license will be included as part of the contract.

The sale price does not include GST but will be applicable.



