News

Historic postal vote gathering in Lismore

Supporters of marriage equality are seen at the Post Your Yes Vote Street Party at Taylor Square in Darlinghurst, Sydney on Sunday, October 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Danny Casey) NO ARCHIVING
Supporters of marriage equality are seen at the Post Your Yes Vote Street Party at Taylor Square in Darlinghurst, Sydney on Sunday, October 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Danny Casey) NO ARCHIVING DANNY CASEY

AFTER months of drawn out debate, the nation will soon hear the result of the marriage equality postal vote on November 15.

To support the community, the Northern Rivers LGBTIQ Alliance will hold an event from 11am - 2pm at the Quad outside the new Lismore Regional Gallery.

The group said in a statement: "We feel that it is important to offer our community the support that will be needed at this historical moment, and hopefully the opportunity to celebrate as well”.

Jenny Dowell and Asren Pugh will speak at the event, and there will be performances by Paige Phoenix and Dee Chenille.

At midday there will be a drone photo shoot of a human-made love heart to record the moment in history.

Food will be provided by the Gallery cafe as well as Haps Health Bar.

Last postal votes will be received at 6pm on November 7.

Topics:  northern rivers lgbtiq alliance northern rivers politics postal vote same sex marriage the quad

Lismore Northern Star
New cafe: Flock's former head barista plans his own venture

New cafe: Flock's former head barista plans his own venture

GOOD coffee and French pastries will be the staples at this new Lismore cafe, which should be open by the end of the month.

Meet the new cop on the block

WELCOME: Inspector David Vandergriend is based at Lismore.

Lismore police station welcomes new inspector

Mum of fatal crash victim says family is 'crushed'

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Stock Footage.

Tragic fallout of crash aired at sentencing hearing of driver

Court dismisses charges against Big Rob

Big Rob outside Lismore Court after a previous appearance.

Magistrate says Rob's actions were "insulting", but not criminal

Local Partners