Historic postal vote gathering in Lismore

Supporters of marriage equality are seen at the Post Your Yes Vote Street Party at Taylor Square in Darlinghurst, Sydney on Sunday, October 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Danny Casey) NO ARCHIVING DANNY CASEY

AFTER months of drawn out debate, the nation will soon hear the result of the marriage equality postal vote on November 15.

To support the community, the Northern Rivers LGBTIQ Alliance will hold an event from 11am - 2pm at the Quad outside the new Lismore Regional Gallery.

The group said in a statement: "We feel that it is important to offer our community the support that will be needed at this historical moment, and hopefully the opportunity to celebrate as well”.

Jenny Dowell and Asren Pugh will speak at the event, and there will be performances by Paige Phoenix and Dee Chenille.

At midday there will be a drone photo shoot of a human-made love heart to record the moment in history.

Food will be provided by the Gallery cafe as well as Haps Health Bar.

Last postal votes will be received at 6pm on November 7.