Historic photos of coastal village on display at festival

ON SHOW: This photo of beachside camping at Lennox Head in the 1960s is part of an exhibition to be on display during the Love Lennox Festival on June 1.

ON SHOW: This photo of beachside camping at Lennox Head in the 1960s is part of an exhibition to be on display during the Love Lennox Festival on June 1. Contributed

WITH all the volunteer work its members do, it's easy to see that the Lennox Head Residents' Association loves Lennox Head.

The group will be showcasing its work at the Love Lennox Festival to be held in the coastal village's CBD on Saturday, June 1.

On the day, Ballina St will be filled with stalls and entertainment.

But the Lennox Head Residents' Association will this year be very easy to find, as the group has a new marquee wrapped in logos and topped with an image donated by local photographer, Julian Jett, all thanks to the Ballina Shire Council community donations scheme.

President of the association, Monica Wilcox, said the association was "proud of our community efforts".

You can learn more about what the group does at the festival.

Peapod Pete and Anna Banana will be strutting about to let festival-goers know about the Lennox Community Gardens' team, and encouraging others to join.

Fixing fences and walkways, the Coast Care crew offer advice on protecting dunes and beachfront areas.

They are on the lookout for places to wield their tools and apply their skills so want to hear about jobs to be done.

Boomerang Bags Lennox Head will introduce produce bags designed to reduce plastic use.

Following a fantastic response, the busy community group's fortnightly sewing bees have produced more than 1000 reusable shopping bags in 18 months from recycled fabric.

Australian Seabird Rescue was nominated as beneficiary from sales and has already received a donation.

The association also likes to look back at the history of Lennox Head. The heritage committee will have an historic photographic display at the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre on the day of the Love Lennox Festival.

Committee convenor Robyn Hargrave said the exhibition would feature views of early Lennox, main street changes and how the "early pioneers' can-do attitude left legacies we enjoy".

For sale will be copies of a 1922 Lennox Head Estate Auction poster.