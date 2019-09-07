Historic Lismore pool to reopen for swimming season

The Lismore Memorial Baths are reopening soon.

THE Lismore Memorial Baths will reopen on Monday for the 2019/20 swimming season.

The Lismore Memorial Baths has played a central role in the Lismore community since it opened in 1928 and that history is proudly depicted on the walls of the facility with historical photos and stories.

Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm and on weekends from 9am to 5pm.

Once daylight saving commences on Sunday, October 6, the Memorial Baths will be open Monday to Friday from 6am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

The Lismore Memorial Baths also has extended hours for 35 degree-plus days - Monday to Friday until 8pm and Saturday and Sunday until 7pm.

As well as being available for lap swimming and recreational use, the Lismore Memorial Baths is home to the Swimsations Swim School, which is offering learn-to-swim classes at the Baths during Term 4 2019 and Term 1 2020.

Free swim assessments are available for children - simply phone 6621 6166 to book an appointment.

The Memorial Baths has a kiosk on site and can also cater for birthday parties.

The Lismore Memorial Baths is centrally located in the Lismore CBD at 179 Molesworth St.