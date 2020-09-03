Historic, landmark property in Lismore up for sale

HISTORY ON THE MARKET: The landmark Lismore property, the Brown & Jolly Centre at 65-69 Woodlark St is on the market for sale by tender.

A LANDMARK Lismore property has gone on the market and whoever snaps it up will snare a slice of Northern Rivers history.

The Brown & Jolly Centre, which is thought to be the largest land holding in the heart of the Lismore CBD, is for sale by tender.

The massive property comprises a pair of two-storey brick buildings of 4766sqm on a block of 3483sqm with street frontages at 65-69 Woodlark Street, 7-17 Eggins Lane and 21-29 Larkin Lane.

The Zoned B3 Commercial Core means the property has a multitude of potential uses.

The building was originally used as the showroom for the well-known firm of Brown & Jolly, Ltd.

In 1931 The Northern Star reported Brown & Jolly were “house furnishers and timber and joinery manufacturers, have a commodious factory fitted with modern mechanical plant, operated by skilled artisans”.

“The firm’s commodious show rooms in Woodlark Street provide excellent display rooms,” the article said.

“The commodious show rooms of Brown and Jolly Ltd are also availed of for displaying attractive home furnishings, floor coverings, cushions, curtains, carpets, etc., marked at prices that compare more than favourably with elsewhere.

“With the firm’s own sawmilling and joinery plant, Brown and Jolly Ltd. can supply from forest to furniture in your own town on the shortest of notice.”

Prestigious cabinet-maker Geoff Hannah, creator of the Hannah Cabinet, started his trade at Brown & Jolly in 1963 before going out on his own.

According to LJ Hooker Ballina agent Michael Shay, the property offers an exceptional opportunity.

“Lismore is crying out for a first class motel,” Mr Shay said.

“Or the space could be used for educational use, there’s a myriad of businesses which could use this space.”

Mr Shay said the vendors comprise group of local owners.

He said for many years the property was occupied by businesses including Spotlight and Chandlers.

The property is for sale by tender which closes at 4pm, October 2, 2020.