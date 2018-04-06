Historic hotel reopens its accommodation doors

Ready to install new carpet in some of the bedrooms at the Winsome Hotel is are Andersons carpet layer Darryl Riley (left with Winsome Hotel manager Paul Murphy (centre) and volunteer, night manager and barrister Peter Horodecki (far right) . picture Jacklyn Wagner

SIX bedrooms at the historic Winsome accommodation centre in North Lismore are being refurbished by the local branch of St Vincent de Paul Society with support from a $15,000 grant.

The NSW Government's Community Building Partnership grant was aimed at improving living conditions for single, formerly homeless men who would otherwise be sleeping rough - on the streets, tents in local parks, couch surfing or staying in budget caravan parks, two of which have recently closed.

Lismore's homeless numbers were also swelled by the 2017 flood.

Bryan Jamison, Vinnies Community Officer, visits the Winsome three days a week to help residents with tasks such as accessing government support services.

He estimates that in the Lismore area there are around sixty men and as many women experiencing 'absolute homelessness', with no roof over their heads.

"The Winsome room refurbishment comprises repainting, the laying of fire resistant underlay and re-carpeting the floors, and the hanging of fire resistant curtains," Mr Jamison said.

"The Winsome has eighteen residents who are transitioning from homelessness to permanent accommodation.

"These guys are very marginalised, with mental health concerns, substance issues, tough childhoods.

"They can't cope in the private rental market because of the prohibitive cost and a lack of references. Even public housing is out of their reach, and there's a 14-year waiting list.

"So generally they are long-stay, which makes the Winsome so important.

"They are subsidized by private benefactors and pay only $125 a week, including meals.

"They undertake cleaning duties to keep them engaged with the running of the place."

Since being bought by the Lismore Soup Kitchen nearly a decade ago it has provided midday meals to an average of 80 men and women.

Vinnies subsidises the operation of the kitchen facility, run by some of the Winsome's fifty volunteers, and in recent years has helped secure six grants ranging from $30,000 to refurbish the kitchen to smaller grants for specific purposes such as the bedroom upgrading.

"While the centre has plenty of supporters we always need more," Winsome manager, Paul Murphy said.

"We've set up the 500 Club aimed at getting 500 people to donate $10 per month to ensure we can remain secure.

"We're about half-way there, and for the record, it's tax deductible. We don't receive any ongoing funding from government."