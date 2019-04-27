Historic home ripe for restoration

RICH IN HISTORY: A Mullumbimby property built circa 1902 with enormous potential for a well-heeled renovator is on the market for $4.4 million.

THERE may be corrugated iron nailed across the windows, peeling paint and rotten timbers, but this ramshackle residence is rich in history with a price-tag to match.

Built 117 years ago, the five bedroom house at 175 Wilsons Creek Rd, Mullumbimby, has been in the one family for more than a century and is listed for sale at $4.4 million

Situated on the aptly named 'Longfield' property of nearly 41 hectares in the lush Byron hinterland, the residence came onto the market last month for the first time in 112 years.

The property is around 6km from the popular town of Mullumbimby.

Real Estate of Distinction Byron Bay agent Janis Perkins said while the Mullumbimby property needed renovation, it was not heritage-listed..

The right buyer will have not just the financial resources but also the creative vision to restore the home to its former glory.

It is understood the house hosted dances for returned soldiers in 1915.

"This home is a magnificent grand old lady,” she said.

"Restoring this home would be simply a wonderful legacy and very rewarding for the new custodian.”

Ms Perkins the $4.4 million figure was based on the scale of the block and the historical significance of the property.

The house features yellow teak cladding on the external walls and timber sourced from the local district inside the home.

So far, interested parties have wanted to restore the existing structure.

"Let's hope the next custodian will see the historical value,” Ms Perkins said.

"It wouldn't matter if you spent $20 million - you would never recreate the feel that this home has.”

Ms Perkins said the vendors of Longfield are three brothers - Scott, Ross and Lyle Bartley - and they run it as a cattle grazing farm.

She said the campaign has seen a robust response.

According to property experts RP Data, the change in median price of homes in Mullumbimby over five years is 67 per cent and the median days on market is 64 days