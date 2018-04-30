Historic fig tree gets a lifeline

The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that is scheduled to be cut down.

The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head that is scheduled to be cut down. Marc Stapelberg

AN estimated 200-year old fig tree has been saved - at least for the short-term - at the last minute.

The massive tree on Castle Drive at Lennox Head was to be chopped down today, but a concerted campaign by local opponents appears to have paid off.

Ballina mayor David Wright said yesterday afternoon he had been presented with fresh information from an opponent of the tree's removal which questioned whether it needed to be chopped down.

Cr Wright said the new information from an aborist in South West Rocks offered a different interpretation of existing report and suggested that the damage to an adjacent home may not be as a result of the tree alone.

Cr Wright said had voted for the removal of this particular tree because he said he didn't want council to end up liable for damage to private property.

However, he said there could be alternatives to removing the tree.

Already a rescission motion reversing council's decision to remove the tree has been signed by four councillors.

At the very least the removal will be put on hold until more reports are commissioned to assess the cause of the damage to an adjacent home.