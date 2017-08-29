21°
HISTORIC DAY: "Land gives us value"

JASMINE BURKE
| 29th Aug 2017 1:00 PM
Hundreds of people have gathered at Tabulam racecourse, eagerly awaiting the determination on native title for the Western Bundjalung nation.
Hundreds of people have gathered at Tabulam racecourse, eagerly awaiting the determination on native title for the Western Bundjalung nation.

"WE all come from the land, and that is where we will go back to when we die."

Anticipation is almost tangible as hundreds of people have gathered at Tabulam racecourse, eagerly awaiting the determination on native title for the Western Bundjalung nation.

More than 800 land identification areas, which encompass national parks and state forests , have been earmarked to be granted native title by Justice Jayne Jagot this afternoon.

Proud Western Bundjalung man, John Mundine said getting treated with a form of respect is the main thing.

"If you feel more confident about who you are then surely the next generation will feel more confident about who they areas aboriginal and Bundjalung people," Mr Mundine said.

