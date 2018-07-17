Country music fans to celebrate legend Buddy Williams

AUSTRALIAN country music fans could make some toe-tapping history when they celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Buddy Williams in the town of Dorrigo.

The mid-north coast town will be hoping to become the 'Home of Buddy Williams' when it hosts a two-day spectacular celebrating the life and music of the famed singer-songwriter in September.

The Sydney-born Williams grew up in Dorrigo after being fostered out to a farming couple and got his first taste of county music when visiting neighbours in the region.

Learning how to play guitar, he was then later dared to sing on the streets of Coffs Harbour and, as they say, a star was born.

Williams would become the first Australia-born solo country recording artist in 1939 before going on to inspire generations with an endless catalogue of beloved songs.

Australian country music fans will celebrate legendary singer-songwriter Buddy Williams' 100th birthday in Dorrigo in September. Don Dorrigo and Guy Fawkes Historical Society

Now, the call has gone out to all country music fans to rally around the town and vote with their feet when the birthday celebrations begin on September 8 at the Dorrigo Showground.

The extravaganza, hosted by Don Dorrigo and Guy Fawkes Historical Society, will feature music, food, exhibitions and performances to delight the entire family.

A memorial plaque will be unveiled at the society's museum on Sunday and there will be an exhibition of Buddy Williams' memorabilia and a limited-number guided tour of the Dorrigo Railway Museum.

The two-day festival is an alcohol-free concert.

Contact Georgie Frogley on (02) 66572120 between 9am and 5pm for more information.

The 100th birthday of Buddy Williams