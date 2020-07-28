Historic bridge set to reopen after big refurbishment

The refurbishment of Colemans Bridge in Lismore is now complete.

IT’S been a long eight months of waiting but finally the refurbishments of the historic Colemans Bridge in Lismore are now complete.

The works to future-proof the 111-year-old Dare truss bridge and provide better access across Leycester Creek included repainting and strengthening the foundations.

“Colemans Bridge provides a vital link over Leycester Creek between the Lismore CBD and

South Lismore, and upgrades like this help ensure the bridge remains fit for use for many

more years to come,” Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said.

“Work to strengthen and maintain Colemans Bridge has been under way since November last

year, and included restressing the stress laminated timber decks, strengthening trusses and

replacing the existing traffic barrier.

“The project team has also replaced selected timber elements, removed steel corrosion,

repaired the bridge surface and walkway, and repainted the bridge truss and walkway

handrails.”

Regional Transport and Roads Minsiter Paul Toole said the $4 million refurbishment,

funded through the NSW Government’s Bridges for the Bush program, was on the back of

discussions with Transport for NSW, Lismore City Council and other local stakeholders early

last year.

“This project is not only about essential maintenance on Colemans Bridge to ensure it

continues serving the local community well into the future, but it’s kept about 15 people

employed full time over the eight-month project, with most of the contract work and fabrication done by local companies,” Mr Toole said.

The Bridges for the Bush program invests in critical infrastructure to remove a number of

significant freight pinch points or bottlenecks on the state road network and to improve the

safety and reliability of some old bridge structures.

The project involved closing the bridge during weekends, and it will continue to be closed for

up to four more weekends over the next four months to complete the finishing touches,

including painting the central steel pier, applying the final seal to the road surface and carrying out line marking.

One of the two pedestrian walkways will be closed during this work, and the community will

be advised well in advance of these closures

Information about this project is available at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/colemansbridge.