Historic Ballina hotel hits the market

Ballina Manor's restaurant BMR on Norton is the premier in Ballina for all functions.

AN HISTORIC North Coast accommodation house has been listed for sale.

HTL Property has listed Ballina Manor Boutique Hotel for expressions of interest.

In the listing, the agent has said: "HTL Property have been exclusively appointed by Cor Cordis to offer to the market the award winning Ballina Manor Boutique Hotel.

"With its historic charm, the property offers an investor the opportunity to own a unique piece of Ballina's history.”

The property boasts a 1844 sq m site area, 12 rooms with ensuites and a fully-licensed fine dining restaurant close to the heart of Ballina.

A sale price has not been listed.

The award-winning business was forced into liquidation and insolvency firm Col Cordis was appointed in April this year.

The liquidation came after a court order against Manor Holdings (NSW), the company which

Expressions of interest close at 4pm on October 17 unless the business is sold beforehand.