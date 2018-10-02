Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Manor's restaurant BMR on Norton is the premier in Ballina for all functions.
Ballina Manor's restaurant BMR on Norton is the premier in Ballina for all functions.
News

Historic Ballina hotel hits the market

Liana Turner
by
2nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN HISTORIC North Coast accommodation house has been listed for sale.

HTL Property has listed Ballina Manor Boutique Hotel for expressions of interest.

In the listing, the agent has said: "HTL Property have been exclusively appointed by Cor Cordis to offer to the market the award winning Ballina Manor Boutique Hotel.

"With its historic charm, the property offers an investor the opportunity to own a unique piece of Ballina's history.”

The property boasts a 1844 sq m site area, 12 rooms with ensuites and a fully-licensed fine dining restaurant close to the heart of Ballina.

A sale price has not been listed.

The award-winning business was forced into liquidation and insolvency firm Col Cordis was appointed in April this year.

The liquidation came after a court order against Manor Holdings (NSW), the company which

Expressions of interest close at 4pm on October 17 unless the business is sold beforehand.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    DEVASTATION: 40-minute hail storm wrecks farms

    premium_icon DEVASTATION: 40-minute hail storm wrecks farms

    News "IT WAS like someone had put it (the farm) through the blender": The owners of this Northern Rivers property are taking stock after a wild storm.

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    New owners, new vision for landmark East Ballina property

    premium_icon New owners, new vision for landmark East Ballina property

    Business Beachfront site is set to open its doors in November

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Is this the best playgroup on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon Is this the best playgroup on the Northern Rivers?

    News The Macadamia Castle is launching a new community playgroup

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Friends vow Tony's legacy will continue

    Friends vow Tony's legacy will continue

    Community Late Lismore resident tributed by family and friends

    • 2nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners