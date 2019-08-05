Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONTROL: High-vis Operation Titan runs one weekend a month in the Tweed / Byron District.
CONTROL: High-vis Operation Titan runs one weekend a month in the Tweed / Byron District. Chris Ison ROK260817croad3
Crime

His-vis police operation ends with 21 people charged

Alison Paterson
by
5th Aug 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged more than 20 drivers with a variety of offences including speeding and drug supply during a high-vis operation on the weekend.

During Operation Titan, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District charged more than 20 people on the state's Far North Coast, including a 17-year-old driver charged was allegedly travelling at more than 200 kmh in an 110kmh area.

Operation Titan has been conducted over a two-day period every month since June 2019, with the aim of engaging with the community through face-to-face interactions and high-saturation policing.

Tweed/Byron Police District Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said operations like Titan allow police to deploy resources to specific areas and consistently see results.

"Operation Titan has been extremely successful for the Tweed/Byron District, as we can continue to change our main focus each deployment and keep the community safe,” he said.

"We are disrupting the flow of drug supply, we are making our roads a safer place, and we are engaging with our wider community on a face-to-face level, trying to break the cycle of crime from the grassroots.”

During last weekend's Operation Titan, Police confirmed that 21 people were arrested for a range of offences, including speeding and drug supply, 38 charges were issued, 20 bail checks were conducted, - with one breach identified -, 27 business inspections were conducted, 149 random breath tests were conducted, 91 mobile RBTs conducted, eight traffic infringements were issued, four juvenile cautions were submitted and three community engagement events were held.

Operation Titan will continue as a monthly deployment throughout the Tweed/Byron Police District.

crime drugs operation titan police speeding tweed byron police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Emotional funeral for 'generous' man with 'great big heart'

    premium_icon Emotional funeral for 'generous' man with 'great big heart'

    Community THE church was full as the Lismore community gathered to farewell much-loved doctor Geoff Cawley.

    Much-loved Lismore butcher farewelled at moving service

    premium_icon Much-loved Lismore butcher farewelled at moving service

    News Family and friends have paid tribute to Harold Hutley

    PHOTOS: 1200 soccer players hit the fields at Alstonville

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 1200 soccer players hit the fields at Alstonville

    Soccer The annual junior football carnival was held over the weekend

    Three best and worst things about Byron Writers Fest

    premium_icon Three best and worst things about Byron Writers Fest

    Opinion Reverend Tim Costello jokes about turning wine back into water