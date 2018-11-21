'His responsibility': man didn't take meds before assault

A PAROLEE who assaulted a man after running out of his anti-psychotic medication has been criticised by a magistrate who said that's not an excuse for violence.

The man appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link from Grafton Correctional Centre on Monday.

His solicitor, Phillip Crick, lodged guilty pleas for intimidating police and destroying or damaging property, and confirmed previous guilty pleas to contravening an apprehended violence order and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A fifth, new charge of common assault was withdrawn by police.

The court heard the 57-year-old, who has schizophrenia, had been living in a caravan park with his partner.

The victim of the assault was a man also living in the caravan park.

Mr Crick said the man had run out of medication before he consumed alcohol the day of the incident.

"He's been to see the GP," Mr Crick said.

"He's run out of his anti-psychotic medication."

Magistrate David Heilpern said it was an individual's responsibility to ensure they had, and took, the medication they'd been prescribed.

"It's his responsibility to make sure he's got his medication," Mr Heilpern said.

"That's his responsibility (and) the last thing he should do if he can't get his medication is drinking alcohol.

"One you start punching people in the face and cause injuries it's serious.

"The consequences of those sort of actions that's extremely serious."

Mr Heilpern said there was an "element of trust" in the man having been previously released on parole.

This trust was first breached when the man breached an apprehended violence order, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol in the presence of his partner.

It was after this, when the couple had been fighting for several hours, that a nearby resident knocked on their door to complain about the noise.

He was met with a punch to the face, the court heard.

"The facts are serious," Mr Heilpern said.

"He wasn't meant to be drinking around his partner.

"It's serious because the victim was punched in the facial area by an intoxicated person."

The court heard Mr Finn later threatened police and "urinated all over police equipment".

Mr Heilpern said the defendant had a poor criminal record been "convicted almost every year since 2010 for offences of violence for which he has been imprisoned".

The most recent offending landed him with a 12 month stint behind bars.

Mr Heilpern sentenced the man to 18 months' prison with a non-parole period of 12 months.

This was backdated to September 24, when he was taken into custody.

He will be eligible for parole from September 23, 2019.