Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richmond Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of missing man Steven Close.
Richmond Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of missing man Steven Close. NSW Police
News

'His family are very worried': plea to missing man

Liana Turner
by
7th Jun 2018 1:10 PM

POLICE have urged a missing man from the Northern Rivers to make contact.

Richmond Police crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said Steven Close, from Woodenbong, had still not been found.

He has been missing for two weeks.

But he said police had received a report he may have been spotted outside a cafe in Broken Hill.

When police arrived, Mr Close was not there.

Sen Cnst Henderson stressed Mr Close was "not in any trouble”.

"His family are very worried,” he said.

Mr Close is 56 years old, is a truck driver and was last seen in the Casino area on May 24.

He may be driving a Toyota Kluger with NSW registration AZA96K.

Sen Cnst Henderson said police don't believe Mr Close is in danger.

Anyone with information about Mr Close's whereabouts should phone Casino Police on 02 6662 0099, police reference is C131163301.

missing man missing person
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man arrested at Telstra tower protest

    premium_icon Man arrested at Telstra tower protest

    Crime THE man was questioned at the scene of the mobile phone tower protest.

    • 7th Jun 2018 1:39 PM
    Sara Huegill lawyer cites Mental Health Act

    premium_icon Sara Huegill lawyer cites Mental Health Act

    Crime ALLEGED luxury pant theft lands swimming champ's wife in court.

    6000 new jobs in twelve months

    premium_icon 6000 new jobs in twelve months

    News Start-ups and small businesses are the reasons behind the job growth

    • 7th Jun 2018 12:51 PM
    Fifty, fabulous, and fast Julia Morris

    premium_icon Fifty, fabulous, and fast Julia Morris

    Whats On Comedian brings her latest show to the area

    • 7th Jun 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners