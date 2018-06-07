'His family are very worried': plea to missing man

Richmond Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of missing man Steven Close.

POLICE have urged a missing man from the Northern Rivers to make contact.

Richmond Police crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said Steven Close, from Woodenbong, had still not been found.

He has been missing for two weeks.

But he said police had received a report he may have been spotted outside a cafe in Broken Hill.

When police arrived, Mr Close was not there.

Sen Cnst Henderson stressed Mr Close was "not in any trouble”.

"His family are very worried,” he said.

Mr Close is 56 years old, is a truck driver and was last seen in the Casino area on May 24.

He may be driving a Toyota Kluger with NSW registration AZA96K.

Sen Cnst Henderson said police don't believe Mr Close is in danger.

Anyone with information about Mr Close's whereabouts should phone Casino Police on 02 6662 0099, police reference is C131163301.