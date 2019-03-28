'Hipster' surfers targeted in leg rope safety campaign

THE PASS: Just another perfect day for hipster surfers.

AMONG efforts to get a new safety campaign off the ground, a Byron Shire councillor said she doesn't want to rain on anyone's parade - unless they're "hipsters” who don't use leg ropes when surfing.

At yesterday's meeting Byron Shire Council declared they would "investigate a public safety awareness campaign focusing on inexperienced surfers and surfers that are not using leg ropes”.

Councillor Cate Coorey said "a hipster trend to go leg rope free” at local beaches, particularly The Pass had been an issue for at least eight years as it has led to some serious injuries.

She said the campaign was about council looking at ways to prevent serious injuries, or possible fatalities.

"I directly know of at least four incidents where I or someone near me has been hit at The Pass,” she said.

"A nine-year-old girl recently broke her nose, and was lucky it missed her eye and wasn't more serious.

"Clearly it's an issue for legal firms because there was a local firm advertising for those who may have been hit by a board at a beach.

"It's been a long time coming so I hope nobody gets injured in the next few weeks,” she said.

Cr Coorey said she didn't "deny someone's right to ride without a leg rope, but just in an area where they're not going to hit someone”.

But not all agreed a safety awareness campaign was the way to go.

Cr Paul Spooner spoke against the motion and said his problem was the campaign implied some sort of budget, which he said was an issue.

"Surfers are the ones that need to be involved in this issue, council are neither the regulator nor enforcer of activities in the water,” Cr Spooner said.

"Accidents do happen with leg ropes in the ocean, much more than they used to because of the crowd.

"There will be a lot of hipster surfers who will have an opinion on this,” he said.

It was decided the campaign will be an item on the agenda of the first Safe Beaches Committee meeting (which is not yet in existence), and other stakeholders including police and National Parks and Wildlife would be sought out.

Councillors Jan Jackett and Paul Spooner voted against the motion.