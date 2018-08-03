Menu
'SummerHills' Private Oasis and Hinterland Retreat at 100 Binna Burra Road Binna Burra is on the market.
Want to own your very own oasis? Now you can

JASMINE BURKE
3rd Aug 2018 9:00 AM
A MULTI-award winning lifestyle-retreat in the Byron hinterland offers buyers the potential for solid returns while also being able to escape the daily grind.

SummerHills Private Oasis and Hinterland Retreat is nestled on a hilltop among 108 luscious acres in Binna Burra, a few minutes from Bangalow.

 

Described as "Byron Bay luxury accommodation with a slice of Tuscany", the residence is a private sanctuary with uninterrupted panoramic 360-degree hinterland views of the Nightcap ranges and Byron Bay hinterland.

The boutique retreat is DA approved for rural tourism and is an established accommodation and wedding venue.

Managed by First National Byron Bay, the listing states: "This enticing oasis is where tranquillity meets versatility and is an extraordinary opportunity, whether to live in as your own nurturing and private space, investment or continue to operate as an established rural tourist facility."

"Approved as a wedding venue and guesthouse, with a total of eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five spa baths.

"The accommodation consists of four self-contained suites each with their own luxury spa-bathrooms and kitchenettes. There is a fifth self-contained suite, currently used as the manager's residence, featuring an additional two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spa bath and own kitchen."

The property will go to auction if not sold prior.

Property features:

  • 12m pebble finished salt water swimming pool
  • Panoramic mountain views
  • Gazebo and entertaining areas with deckchairs
  • Town water connected which is a plus and rare for the area
  • 65 acres of blackbutt timber and approx 1000 mature macadamia trees ready for harvest
  • Rainforest of exotic trees and native plants
  • DA approved for rural tourism - accommodation and wedding venue
  • Accommodation for up to 20 people
  • 20 minutes to Ballina Byron Gateway Airport and 40 minutes to Gold Coast Airport
  • Two dams on the property, one of the largest dams in the region
  • 15 kms to Byron Bay's thriving tourist town and beautiful beaches
  • Double bay shed and carport
