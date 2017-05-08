Hinch debates in Nimbin

Journalist, media personality, and novelist Derryn Hinch poses with the Ganja Faerie queen at MardiGrass in Nimbin.

JOURNALIST, media personality, and novelist Derryn Hinch was in Nimbin over the weekend representing the Derryn Hinch's Justice Party.

A post on Facebook starts "I was on several debating panels over the weekend.”

"We discussed: Medical marijuana and the need for amnesty for parents who grow or buy cannabis oil to medicate their spasming children,” he continued.

"Access to marijuana for other patients -especially the terminally ill,” he wrote.

"The urgent need for other states to follow Victoria's lead on local production instead of imports.

"The need for at least decriminalisation of recreational use.

"An interesting debate on the pros and cons of an Australian Bill of Rights.

" I didn't see the sign on the stage (pictured below) until somebody showed me the picture.

"It applied to most of the panel and the audience.”

He finished by stating that over three days there were only four arrests.

"Imagine the tally at a three-day alcohol rage?”

Mr Hinch could be seen talking and socialising at the start of the MardiGrass parade with the Ganja Faeries and other marchers.

He also walked down the street towards the police station although not officially participating in the parade festivities.

He was wearing a blue shirt and sporting a leafy green Leis.