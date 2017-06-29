Himalayas trek for healing

Team leader and coordinator for the 'First We Walk' Nepali Himalaya Expedition, Angie Davis.

ANICCA Way has organised a trek through the Himalayas to raise awareness surrounding domestic violence in Australia and around the world.

Team Leader and coordinator, Angie Davis, said this trek is for those people who have experienced domestic violence or those people looking to challenge themselves for a good cause.

"Many of the participants have been through domestic violence themselves, and the trek in its own right is a personal healing journey for many of us,” Ms Davis said.

As a domestic violence survivor herself, Ms Davis said her main priority is to learn from the women in Nepal and show others there are alternatives.

"What I want to learn from these women in Nepal is how they have got around these kinds of issues, because I think it is a prolific issue here,we have about 85 to 90% of women returning to their abusers because they feel financially unable to survive,” she said.

"The women in Nepal are in a situation where if they leave their husbands they are actually shunned by their whole village so they've gone and built themselves a safe community.

"They've got 32 women living there now with their kids and they've actually raised funds and created opportunities for the whole community by building schools, a film studio and a radio station.”

" I want to spotlight this through the Nepal Trek and learn what other women are doing around the world in potentially way more tougher situations.”

In the lead up to the expedition, Ms Davis and her two sons have been camping in Lennox Head.

"We've been here for six weeks and we plan to stay another 2 months,” she said.

"Part of the reason we've been camping is to raise awareness for the lack of safe housing in the area.”

All funds raised from the trek will go to the Nepalese women's refuge, Her Farm.

"We will be raising funds through the Benojo campaign online but we also want to encourage trekkers to hold local fundraisers,” Ms Davis said.

"We're doing everything from small yoga days to planning a dinner and we might plan some film screenings.”

Tasmanian-based company Tea Tribe, who's products are served in Byron cafes and will soon be sold through The Anicca Way, will be donating $1 from all online retail tea sales to the cause.