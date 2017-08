BP will not renew the lease at the Goonellabah site.

WHILE Goonellabah BP has closed its doors, thankfully, you can still get your car fixed next door.

The owner of Hilltop Auto, Justin Whicker, said they are still open and operating.

He said the service station was separate to them, and the closure had no impact on their business.

He wanted customers to know they are still open five days a week, monday to Friday, from 8am-5pm.