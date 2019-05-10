Menu
Hilary Duff has announced that she’s engaged to boyfriend Matthew Koma. Picture: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Hilary Duff announces engagement

10th May 2019 11:13 AM

This is what dreams are made of.

Hilary Duff has announced on Instagram that she and boyfriend Matthew Koma - who share a young daughter - are engaged.

"He asked me to be his wife," Duff, 31, captioned a picture of the couple, showing her holding up her hand to display her new diamond ring.

Koma, 31, shared the same photo and added, "I asked my best friend to marry me … @hilaryduff."

Duff and Koma share one daughter, a baby girl named Banks, whom they welcomed in October. Duff is also a mum to 7-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In September, the Younger star had fans thinking she and Koma were engaged when she showed off another diamond ring on her left hand, though it turned out to be sponsored content.

Koma and Duff's relationship has had its ups and downs, with the now-engaged couple having previously called it quits twice.

"Timing is such a big deal and third time's a charm!" Duff shared in December 2017 after they reconciled for the third time. "I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not so much damage done, then it can always work out again."

This story originally appeared in Page Six and is republished here with permission

