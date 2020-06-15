Port Adelaide star Scott Lycett has pulled a ‘Harry High-Pants’

Things are going really well at Port Adelaide.

After a monstrous record setting 75-point win over rivals Adelaide in Saturday's Showdown, much of the talk has been about how bad the Crows were.

But Port are flying high in the club's 40th year. Just two rounds into the season, the side are on top of the ladder alongside North Melbourne and Essendon but with an incredible 290.6 percentage.

And Saturday night was a historic night for many other reasons.

The 150th anniversary season of the Port Adelaide club, the first game back after the historic season suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic and while wearing the club's "prison bar" guernsey design and welcoming almost 2000 fans through the turnstiles.

After such a crushing win, of course the team would want a nice picture of the boys.

But with things going well and boys being boys, you were never going to get all of them to co-operate.

Scott Lycett has brought back the Harry High-Pants

It's the resurrection of the Harry High-Pants and Port put up the picture themselves with the caption "When you see it …"

While there was plenty seemingly going on with the boys including a power stance and even a seemingly pantless star smack bang in the middle, one fan enjoyed the long-term joke from Lycett, commenting "Scotty you dope. that's going to be in the club forever" followed by laughing emojis.

But the move is not necessarily new with the shenanigans from Lycett coming after his former teammates Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass did the same has season after a win in Western Derby 50.

"I was in that team photo and just before that photo was taken Luke Shuey said, 'Nothing silly boys'. Clearly Gov and Barrass weren't listening," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said after the photo.

Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass after Western Derby 50.

The trio were teammates at the Eagles with McGovern starting with the club in 2014 and Barrass in 2015 and all three of the men were at West Coast for the 2018 grand final win over Collingwood before Lycett left for Port Adelaide.

It goes to show how good things are going at Port at the moment with the side putting in some stellar performances to start the year.

Power coach Ken Hinkley said "Showdowns bring out the best in you".

"We've trained in the first part of the season and the pre-season like we're a good team and we've come back and trained the same way in the three weeks (post-isolation)," Hinkley said after the performance.

"It was good to play like a good team again tonight. I was really confident in the way we trained and I've told the boys in the last two or three weeks that we've come back in great shape. We trained like we hadn't been away for that long, but we came back into a Showdown so we knew we'd have to be at our best."

On The Sunday Footy Show, Nathan Brown said he thought Port could be a "top four" team this season.

