Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mt Tibrogargan Photo: Brett Wortman
Mt Tibrogargan Photo: Brett Wortman Brett Wortman

Buy Now
Breaking

Hiker killed in Sunshine Coast mountain fall

2nd Sep 2018 6:47 AM

A MAN was killed in a fall on a Sunshine Coast mountain which he was climbing with a female companion overnight.

Emergency services were late last night conducting a recovery operation for the hiker, who died in an accident on Mount Tibrogargan, near Beerburrum.

Paramedics responded to the incident about 6.40pm.

A rescue helicopter was deployed to the incident to help ground crews locate the accident scene before paramedics climbed to the victim.

The woman, who was with the man at the time of the fall, alerted the authorities and was later taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police have not released details about the man.

Authorities also did not reveal exactly where on the mountain the man fell.

accident beerburrum emergency services fall glass house mountains mount tibrogargan
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #51-60

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #51-60

    News A REAL estate agent, a surfer and Lismore's flood "angels" have made the cut.

    Town dubbed 'North Byron's Wategos' is new place to be

    premium_icon Town dubbed 'North Byron's Wategos' is new place to be

    Property It may be a little further north, but it's the next best thing

    Coastal jewel offers a lifestyle of opportunity

    premium_icon Coastal jewel offers a lifestyle of opportunity

    Property The jewel in the crown of the North Coast

    Our 70 Most Influential list is a cracker

    Our 70 Most Influential list is a cracker

    Opinion It's going to spark a lot of controversy and debate

    Local Partners