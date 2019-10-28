Menu
Travel

Hiker falls 10 metres off cliff walking track

by Cloe Read and Danielle O’Neal
28th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
EMERGENCY services are responding to a person who has fallen from a cliff walking track onto rocks in the Gold Coast hinterland.

A rescue helicopter has arrived on scene at Purlingbrook Falls in Springbrook after paramedics were called just before 1:30pm.

A hiker has fallen 10 metres onto rocks at Purlingbrook Falls in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Steve Holland
A hiker has fallen 10 metres onto rocks at Purlingbrook Falls in the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture: Steve Holland

Emergency services say the person is currently inaccessible.

Initial reports suggested the person had fallen about 10 metres, however injuries and the height of the fall are yet to be confirmed.

The rescue helicopter is above the scene as emergency services work to rescue the person for further treatment

