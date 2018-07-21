Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BRIDGING THE GAP: The final girder is lifted into place on the new Harwood Bridge.
BRIDGING THE GAP: The final girder is lifted into place on the new Harwood Bridge. Pacific Complete
News

90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

21st Jul 2018 12:00 AM

THE last of 144 girders was positioned into place late Wednesday afternoon, signalling 90% completion of the new Harwood Bridge project - two days ahead of schedule.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack said it was a significant milestone for the 1.5 kilometre, 35-span bridge - the longest of the 155km Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

"Since the first girder was lifted in November, the project team has installed all 144 girders (weighing 168 tonnes), including transporting 44 of the girders across the bridge at night and lifting 48 from barges in the river," Mr McCormack said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the existing Harwood Bridge would become part of the local road network when the new bridge opened to traffic, providing an alternative route for residents and businesses.

"Once the new bridge is open to traffic, it will improve safety and remove the need for traffic to be stopped to accommodate high vessels using the river," Mr Hogan said.

PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Check out stunning aerial footage as the last of 144 girders is placed into position on Harwood Bridge

 

The final girder is lifted into place on the new Harwood Bridge.
The final girder is lifted into place on the new Harwood Bridge. Pacific Complete
clarence development harwood bridge pacific highway woolgoolga to pacific highway upgrade
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Controlled blasts and road work to disrupt highway traffic

    Controlled blasts and road work to disrupt highway traffic

    News CHANGED traffic conditions continue next week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

    • 21st Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    What we know so far about Casino cannabis facility

    premium_icon What we know so far about Casino cannabis facility

    Business Stage one is expected to be completed by the end of the year

    • 21st Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Chopping tree down is the 'only realistic option': Council

    premium_icon Chopping tree down is the 'only realistic option': Council

    Council News A contentious fig tree that has damaged homes will be removed

    • 21st Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    'Shocked to the core': Missing handbag returned untouched

    premium_icon 'Shocked to the core': Missing handbag returned untouched

    News "I was shocked to the core that it was handed in"

    • 21st Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners