Highway work will disrupt traffic for two months

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on alternate flow on the Bruxner Highway while drainage improvements are carried out.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on alternate flow on the Bruxner Highway while drainage improvements are carried out. Marc Stapelberg

THERE will be disruption to traffic on the Bruxner Highway for two months as work is carried out.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next Monday for drainage work to be carried out on the Bruxner Highway about 33 kilometres west of Casino.

Work will be carried out from Monday September 24 at various locations within a six kilometre section of the highway on the Mallanganee Range.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on alternate flow at each individual work site while drainage improvements are carried out.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The total program of work will take two months to complete, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.