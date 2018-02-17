Highway work will close one lane

ONE lane of the Bruxner Highway will be closed for resurfacing work to take place.

Roads and Maritime Services advised motorists of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Bruxner Highway at South Gundurimba.

Resurfacing work will be carried out to provide a stronger, longer lasting and safer road for motorists.

One lane of the Bruxner Highway will be closed in the work area between the Loftville Bridge and Tunstall Street the resurfacing takes place.

Work will be carried out from Monday February 19 between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and 8am and 1pm on Saturdays. Work is expected to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.