ROAD WORKS AHEAD: The South Burnett Regional Council will start road upgrades in Crawford on February 19.
Highway work to impact traffic

28th Feb 2018 11:11 AM

MOTORISTS are advised changed traffic conditions will be in place next week on the Bruxner Highway at Lismore for essential maintenance work.

Roads and Maritime Services will carry out the work which involves resurfacing a 200 metre section of the highway from the Elliott Road roundabout to Hollingsworth Creek bridge.

To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out at night between 6pm and 6am from Tuesday 6 to Thursday March 8, weather permitting.

For the safety of workers and motorists, lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours which may affect travel times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

