Highway work on hold over the Christmas break

CHANGED traffic conditions and night work continue next week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, but works will pause over the busy Christmas break.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday December 21 to 6pm Wednesday January 2 2019 due to the high traffic volumes expected for the Christmas holidays.

From Monday 17 December, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway at New Italy. Work will involve installing traffic barriers and asphalt. Motorists can expect a lane closure, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Monday, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway between Coolgardie and Pimlico to remove traffic barriers. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h, a lane closure and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Further south from Monday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway, between Jackybulbin Flat and Devils Pulpit to carry out paving. Motorists travelling north can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 7am and 6pm.

On Tuesday, there will be one day of work on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie to carry out line marking. A reduced speed limit of 40km/h and traffic control will be in place between 7am and 6pm.

Also on Tuesday, there will be three nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Rileys Hill to carry out fencing. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h, lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

On Wednesday December 19, there will be one night of work on the Pacific Highway at New Italy to carry out traffic barrier maintenance. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h, lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

A permanent carpark at the rear of the museum at New Italy is open and available for motorists to use until Thursday 20 December, while the light vehicle rest area at New Italy is closed. The full rest area will temporarily reopen for motorists to use from Thursday 20 December to January 2019.

About 19 kilometres of speed limits have been returned to 100km/h this holiday season between Glenugie and Ballina, where it is safe to do so, to make travel easier for motorists. These changes will remain in place until January 2019.

There are a number of rest areas for drivers to take a break between Woolgoolga and Ballina. This includes the Mororo stopping bay at Mororo Road and the Bundjalung rest area at Devils Pulpit, which has been extended to accommodate additional vehicles this holiday season. Motorists can plan their breaks by accessing online maps of driver reviver locations from Hexham to the Queensland border.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday 17 December, there will be five days of work on Back Channel Road at Wardell to carry out road maintenance. There will be lane closures, a reduced speed limit and traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

Oversize and over mass deliveries are continuing as the project team moves more than 8500 large concrete pieces from precast yards in Macksville, Coffs Harbour, Tamworth and Brisbane to site. Motorists can see where the trucks are travelling by using the project team's PAC real time delivery map at rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.