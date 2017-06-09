20°
News

Highway work on hold for long weekend

9th Jun 2017 4:27 PM
More than 450 road designers will be doing detailed work on the remaining sections of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade.
More than 450 road designers will be doing detailed work on the remaining sections of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade.

ROADWORKS on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade have been put on hold for Queen's birthday long weekend.

Motorists are advised work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade will not be carried out until Tuesday June 13 to reduce travel delays for motorists during the Queen's Birthday long weekend. Temporary speed limits along the 155 kilometre route will be removed where it is safe to do so to help improve traffic efficiency.

A severe weather warning has been issued for the local area with heavy rainfall expected tonight and tomorrow.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team is preparing for the predicted rainfall to help reduce the effect on work and minimise disruptions to local property owners and communities.

Next week work will be carried out on the northbound ramp at the Yamba interchange between 7pm and 6am from Tuesday June 13-15, weather permitting. Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60km/h will be in place for the safety of motorists and workers.

Road surface maintenance will be take place on the highway south of the interchange between 6am and 6pm from Wednesday June 14 to Friday June16.

Plans to enable motorists to start using the new southbound ramp at Yamba Road from June 8 have been delayed. A new date will be advised as soon as possible.

Work to resurface the highway near Jackybulbin Road at Tabbimoble will be carried out between Wednesday June 14 and Saturday June 17. An 80km/h speed limit will be in place for this work.

Traffic control will be in place on the Pacific Highway just north of Broadwater between Wednesday June 14 and Saturday June 17 for work to build access for the new bridge across the Richmond River site compound.

For the safety of workers and motorists reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads, where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers roads pacific highway roadworks

