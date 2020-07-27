HIGHWAY WORK: Changes you need to know about

LONG TERM: The Australian and NSW governments are funding the $4.9 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade to provide 155 kilometres of safer four-lane divided road.

LONG TERM: The Australian and NSW governments are funding the $4.9 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade to provide 155 kilometres of safer four-lane divided road.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Today (July 27) to Sunday August 2 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From today, there will be up to seven days of work between New Italy and Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work, landscaping, line marking and installing traffic safety barriers to allow vehicles to access site. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

There will be four nights and up to six days of work on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and Mororo from Monday to carry out asphalting and drainage work. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages at times while work is carried out.

From today, there will be up to three days of work on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Harwood to carry out drainage maintenance and survey work. Motorists can expect lane closures and reduced speed limits between 6am and 6pm.

Also from today, there will be up to five days of work next to the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Maclean to carry out asphalting and landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times 6am 6pm.

Additional changes to local roads

Road maintenance work will be carried out on Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie for about four weeks, from today. Temporary traffic lights and a reduced speed limit will be in place while the work is carried out.

Also from today, there will be up to five days of work at the Iluka interchange, Iluka Road, Banana Road at Mororo, Fischers Lane at Chatsworth and the Old Pacific Highway at Harwood to carry out earthwork and asphalting as well as install guardrails and allow access to site. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Traffic control will be in place on Jubilee Street at Townsend and Cameron Street at Maclean for up to five days from Monday to allow access to site and to carry out earthwork and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From today, there will be up to six days of work on Minyumai Road at New Italy and Tuckombil Road at Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving and safety barrier maintenance. Motorists can expect lanes closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Thursday, there will be two nights of work on the old Pacific Highway at Harwood to carry out asphalting. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and full stops between 6pm and 6am.

Traffic control will be in place on Bensons Lane at Tyndale to allow heavy vehicles to access site from Monday. Motorists can expect short stoppages at times.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.