Highway upgrade work to affect drivers for the long haul

Pacific highway upgrade will change traffic conditions for the next two years.

OVER the next two years changed traffic conditions will be in place on Wooli Road, Pillar Valley starting this week as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists of the detour via a short service road on Wooli Road, as part of traffic arrangements to build the future Wooli Road overpass.

The speed limit approaching and through the detour will be 60 kilometres/hour and traffic control will be in place on weekdays from 7am to 6pm and Saturday between 8am and 5pm, when needed.

Work to be done

Widening and sealing the road shoulder and installing signs will be carried out for 24 hours a day at the intersection of the Old Pacific Highway and Pacific Highway, Glenugie until Saturday 25 February.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and a reduced speed limit will be in place for work to be carried out safely.

Controlled blasting will be carried out on Thursday, February 23 about two kilometres north of Sheehys Lane, Tyndale.

For the safety of workers and motorists all traffic on the Pacific Highway in this area will be temporarily stopped and delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected between 1pm and 3pm.

Electronic message signs on the side of the highway will advise motorists of controlled blast times and traffic stoppages and road users should allow additional travel time and plan their journey.

Further work down south

Survey work will be carried out at the intersection of Cameron Street and the Pacific Highway, Maclean today and Friday, February 24.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and a speed limit of 60 kilometres/hour will be in place from 7am to 5pm for the safety of workers and road users.

One of two southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway will be closed and a reduced speed limit will be in place this week between Carrolls Lane, Chatsworth and Iluka Road, Mororo to enable heavy vehicles hauling material for the upgrade to safely join the highway during work hours.

Utility relocation work will be carried out under the highway between The Gap Road/Tuckombil Road and Wondawee Way, Woodburn until Saturday, February 25 and about two kilometres south of this location from Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25.

Minor delays for koala fencing

Motorists can expect minor delays on the highway between Woodburn and Broadwater from this week for work to install koala fencing on both sides of the highway.

The fencing is part of a number of measures being implemented in this area to protect koalas during work on the upgrade.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60 kilometres/hour will be in place between 6.30am and 5.30pm.

For the safety of workers and motorists reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required. Delays of about five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.