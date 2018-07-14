Highway update: plan for delays in travel

There will be temporary lane closures to allow for work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade

There will be temporary lane closures to allow for work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade Roads and Maritime Services

FROM next Monday, work will be carried out over four nights between 6pm and 6am on the highway between Devils Pulpit and Woodburn. Work will include asphalting, line marking and moving barriers. There will be temporary lane closures during this time.

Work will be carried out over three nights on the Pacific Highway from Monday to remove barriers between Jacky Bulbin Road and Mororo Road. Motorists can expect alternate flow traffic arrangements and should follow the direction of traffic controllers.

From Wednesday, work will be carried out over two nights from 6pm to 7am on the highway at Pimlico to prepare for a temporary traffic change between Whytes Lane and Pimlico Road. Work will include installing line marking and barriers.

Additional changes to local roads

Temporary closures are continuing on Chatsworth Road North, Chatsworth Island and part of the Mororo Bridge. The closures allow the project team to work on realigning, levelling and connecting a new overpass to the existing road. All traffic will be detoured via Chatsworth Road South while this work is carried out.

On Thursday, controlled blasting will be carried out at the Gibsons borrow site. Motorists may experience short delays while travelling in this area as traffic will be stopped in both directions while the controlled blasting takes place.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.