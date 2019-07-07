Menu
Holiday traffic delays are expected. Trevor Veale
Highway traffic changes you need to know over the holidays

JASMINE BURKE
7th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
THE good news for families travelling these school holidays is there will be a gap in roadwork on the Pacific Highway.

There will be no roadwork carried out on the Pacific Highway between Kew and the Queensland border from 6am Friday 12 to 6am Monday 15 July due to the high traffic volumes expected for the Queensland school holidays.

From Monday there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Pimlico and West Ballina to carry out line marking and paving work.

Motorists can expect traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 6am and 6pm.

Also from Monday, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Coolgardie for asphalting. Motorists can expect short stoppages and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

There will also be two nights of work from Monday, further south on the Pacific Highway between Devils Pulpit and New Italy, for asphalting and line marking. Motorists can expect lane closures and a reduced speed limit between 6pm and 6am.

Next week, traffic on the Pacific Highway will be moved east onto a new section of road at Mororo, one lane in each direction.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

