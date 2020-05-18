Highway traffic changes you need to know about

There are changes to traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway this week.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway this week, for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

From today, there will be four days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Broadwater to carry out earthwork.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 5pm.

Also from today, there will be seven days of work on the Pacific Highway between New Italy and Woodburn to carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work, and landscaping.

Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Further south, from today, traffic on the Pacific Highway will be moved onto a new section of road at Woodburn, weather permitting. Motorists can expect traffic control and lane closures between 6pm and 6am.

From tomorrow, there will be four nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit to remove line marking.

Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Tuesday, there will be four days of work on the Pacific Highway between Harwood and Mororo to carry out excavation and survey work. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be three days of work next to the Pacific Highway between Tyndale and Maclean to remove signage and carry out landscape maintenance Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6am and 6pm.

Also, from Wednesday, there will be three days of work next to Big River Way at Tyndale to carry out signage removal and landscape maintenance. Motorists can expect a lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 7am and 6pm.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.