Highway traffic changes coming next week

Changes are in place along the Pacific highway as the upgrade progresses. Caitlan Charles

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway from Monday August 19 to Sunday August 25 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

From Monday, temporary traffic lights will be in use on the Pacific Highway at Pimlico for six days. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages in both directions between 6am and 6pm.

On Monday, there will be one night of work on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn to remove traffic barriers. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

From Tuesday, there will be up to four nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Jacky Bulbin Flat to install traffic barriers. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Also from Tuesday, there will be two days of work on the Pacific Highway at Maclean to install guardrails. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 6am and 6pm.

From Wednesday, there will be a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and short stoppages at times in both directions for three days on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie while heavy vehicles access the worksite. Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and expect minor delays between 7am and 6pm.

Heavy machinery will be moved on the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit for one day on Friday. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and short stoppages at times.

Next week, traffic on the Pacific Highway will be moved onto a new section of road at Jacky Bulbin Flat, weather permitting. This temporary traffic change will allow the project team to maintain capacity on the road network while we continue to safely build the upgrade.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday, there will be six days of work on Jubilee Street at Townsend to build the new bridge. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and increased stoppages to allow access to the site.

Also from Monday, there will be six days of work on Wondawee Way at Woodburn to prepare for an upcoming traffic change. Local traffic can expect traffic control and short stoppages between 6am and 6pm. Following this work and weather permitting, the current intersection of Wondawee Way and the Pacific Highway will be closed and access to Wondawee Way will be by Trustums Hill Road.

From Tuesday, there will be three days of asphalting on Coolgardie Road west of the overpass bridge. Local traffic can expect lane closures and full stops in both directions between 7am and 6pm.

Also from Tuesday, work will be carried out on the overpass bridge at Chatsworth Island North for four days between 6am and 6pm. Local traffic can expect lane closures and traffic control.

Further south from Tuesday, there will be up to two days of work on the overpass bridges at Bondi Hill Road and Byrons Lane at Tyndale. Local traffic can expect lane closures and traffic control between 7am and 6pm.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.