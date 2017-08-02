Highway to get vital new link

THE countdown was on until the first sod was turned for work on the new $48 million Tabulam Bridge across the Clarence River.

The historic Tabulam Bridge crossing of the Clarence River from helicopter. John Ibbotson

Nationals Member for Lismore Thomas George said Roads and Maritime Services was working closely with the contractor Delaney Civil Pty Ltd to finalise planning before work can start.

"Work on this exciting NSW Government project is expected to start in the coming weeks and will improve freight productivity and traffic efficiency,” Mr George said.

"A new crossing of the Clarence River is needed as the Bruxner Highway is the main link between the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands and has significant transport limitations.

"Not only will the new bridge have one lane in each direction, but it will have a separate footpath for improved pedestrian and cyclist safety.”

Mr George said early work will involve setting up environmental controls, project signage and building temporary tracks for the safety of workers and motorists.

"Work will take about two years to complete and the community will be kept informed as the project progresses.”