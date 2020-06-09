Highway to close for blasting work

BE PREPARED: Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the New England Highway at Bolivia Hill.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the New England Highway at Bolivia Hill to carry out blasting work as part of ongoing road upgrades and safety improvements.

For the safety of motorists and workers, the highway will be closed at 9.30am on Wednesday, June 10 for up to 30 minutes while hard rock beneath the existing highway surface is blasted and removed.

If further work is required or the blast cannot be carried out at 9.30am, 30-minute stoppages could also occur later on the same day, at 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Stoppages will be used after the blasting has been carried out to ensure the road is made safe from any rocks that may have been dislodged.

The highway will be open at all other times with existing single lane, alternate flow arrangements and speed restrictions in place.

No alternative routes are available and motorists are advised to plan their journeys, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

