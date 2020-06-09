Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BE PREPARED: Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the New England Highway at Bolivia Hill.
BE PREPARED: Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the New England Highway at Bolivia Hill.
News

Highway to close for blasting work

Jackie Munro
9th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the New England Highway at Bolivia Hill to carry out blasting work as part of ongoing road upgrades and safety improvements.

For the safety of motorists and workers, the highway will be closed at 9.30am on Wednesday, June 10 for up to 30 minutes while hard rock beneath the existing highway surface is blasted and removed.

If further work is required or the blast cannot be carried out at 9.30am, 30-minute stoppages could also occur later on the same day, at 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Stoppages will be used after the blasting has been carried out to ensure the road is made safe from any rocks that may have been dislodged.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the New England Highway at Bolivia Hill.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the New England Highway at Bolivia Hill.

The highway will be open at all other times with existing single lane, alternate flow arrangements and speed restrictions in place.

No alternative routes are available and motorists are advised to plan their journeys, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

bolivia hill new england highway northern rivers roads northern rivers roadworks roadworks project tenterfieldnews
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal shark attack prompts plea for drone patrols

        premium_icon Fatal shark attack prompts plea for drone patrols

        News "I THINK what happened was enough to remind everyone there have been no protections for surfers in our waters".

        Officer’s diverse path to a top job

        premium_icon Officer’s diverse path to a top job

        News Our most senior female police officer has received prestigious medal

        'Unsightly, embarrassing': Major issue with $4.5m facility

        premium_icon 'Unsightly, embarrassing': Major issue with $4.5m facility

        Sport State-of-the-art fields at Wollongbar have only been open two years

        Hundreds sign petition on changes to Ballina art gallery

        premium_icon Hundreds sign petition on changes to Ballina art gallery

        News Gallery criticised for "trying to be more of a... Sydney gallery"