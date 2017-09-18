Highway resurface to delay traffic

ROADWORKS: Resurfacing work is about to start on the Bruxner Highway.

ROADWORKS: Resurfacing work is about to start on the Bruxner Highway. Jarrard Potter

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from today on the Bruxner Highway about seven kilometres east of Casino.

A 100 metre section of the highway will be resurfaced between Carltons and Schielers roads to improve motorists' safety and provide a smoother journey.

The work will be carried out by Richmond Valley Council on behalf of Roads and Maritime Services.

Work will take place between 7am and 5pm, excluding Sundays and the October long weekend. It will take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Stop/slow conditions and a reduced speed limit will be in place 24 hours a day for the safety of workers and all road users.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey and allow extra travel time, as delays of up to 10 minutes may be experience while the work is carried out.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work takes place.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.