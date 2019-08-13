Highway reopens, but firefighters still battle blaze

THE Summerland Way between Casino and Grafton has reopened this morning, after it was closed while firefighters battled a ferocious bushfire.

The blaze is still burning in the vicinity of Clearfield Road, Rappville.

More than 5010ha of land has been burnt and the Rural Fire Service has listed the bushfire as "being controlled".

Live Traffic NSW this morning reports the Summerland Way has reopened, but smoke may still affect visibility.

"The northern most part of fire is burning near Myrtle Creek Road and Clearfield Road and has crossed Summerland Way to the east," the RFS posted online last night.

"Crews have conducted backburning operations particularly in the area near Summerland Way and crews will continue to focus on containing the fire in this area.

"Firefighters have spoken with a number of property owners in the areas around Elliotts Road and Myrtle Forest Road. Residents should continue to monitor the situation.

"Residents in Clearfield Road, Elliotts Road and Myrtle Forest Road should monitor the situation and know what they will do if fire threatens."

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.