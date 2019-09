Fire fighters at the bush fire at Drake.

THE Bruxner Highway has reopened between Tabulam and Tenterfield after being closed due to a bushfire.

Motorists are advised to take extra care due to smoke in the area.

Meanwhile, Armidale Road has also reopened between Waterfall Way and East Side Road, northwest of Dorrigo.

Motorists should also slow down and take extra care through this area.

Emergency services remain on site.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com