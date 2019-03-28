Highway overpass set to open

A Pacific Highway overpass to Evans Head has been completed.

Page MP Kevin Hogan was joined by the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack on the weekend to inspect the new Pacific Highway overpass at Evans Head.

Mr Hogan said the completion of the overpass on Woodburn Evans Head Road will create important local road connections providing the community with safe and reliable access to cross the upgraded highway.

"The opening of the overpass next week, dependent on weather, continues a busy period of progress for the upgrade with about 10 overpasses opening to traffic in the past six months,” he said.

"There are 170 bridges being built for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade and the project team has completed, or are currently building, 93 percent of these.”

"The overpass on Woodburn and Wardell Road, Wardell is well progressed and I will update the community when we are preparing to open it to traffic.”

Of the 155 kilometre Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, Roads and Maritime Services has already opened 26 kilometres, including 15 bridges, between Woolgoolga and Glenugie.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4.95 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade on an 80:20 basis. The upgrade will open to traffic by 2020, weather permitting.