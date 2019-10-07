HIGHWAY HORROR: Two dead in tragic long weekend toll

The scene of a three vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie 04/10/19

The scene of a three vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie 04/10/19 Frank Redward

TWO people have died in two separate crashes in a horror weekend on Northern NSW roads.

A woman was killed, and four people injured, in a head-on crash on Friday night on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton.

Less than 48 hours later, another woman died in a four-vehicle collision involving three cars and a caravan north of Harwood.

The first crash occurred just before 7pm on Friday, when a Mazda sedan northbound on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction. The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda, a 32-year-old woman, died at the scene.

A 47-year-old man, who was driving the southbound vehicle, assisted police with their inquiries before he was conveyed to hospital for mandatory testing.

His three passengers were treated for minor injuries before also being taken to hospital.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Photos View Photo Gallery

On Sunday around 11.45am, emergency services responded to reports of a four-vehicle crash about 2km north of the Harwood Bridge.

Police believe a silver sedan, travelling north, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with oncoming traffic.

The female driver of the silver sedan died at the scene. Three passengers - a man, woman and girl - were all taken to Lismore Base Hospital with injuries. A dog also died at the scene.

The female driver of another sedan was trapped for a number of hours before being freed by emergency services. She was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of a third sedan was not injured.

The male driver of an SUV was not injured in the crash, however, a female passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to come forward.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Acting Inspector Kingsley Chapman issued a plea to motorists to take care on the road during the busy long weekend period.

"It is a tragic set of circumstances on the long weekend where obviously everyone wants to arrive safely to their destinations," he said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.