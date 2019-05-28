Menu
HIGHWAY HORROR: Bay mum, 4 children dead after crash

Carlie Walker
by
28th May 2019 6:53 AM | Updated: 7:21 AM
UPDATE: THE Bunya Highway remains closed following the death of a mother and her four children outside of Kumbia last night when a truck and a car collided and caught on fire.

Senior sergeant Dave Tierney said because of the nature of the crash, the investigations would be ongoing, with police to speak with the truck drivers involved.

Snr Sgt Tierney said the police have finished investigations at the scene while the Department of Main Roads remain on scene.

He expects the road to be open within an hour.

AN ELI Waters woman and four children have been killed in a horrific crash outside Kumbia in the South Burnett last night.  

According to a statement from the Queensland Police Service, about 7.20pm on Monday a Nissan station wagon was travelling south on Bunya Highway and has pulled out to overtake a truck.

Emergency services on scene at a serious truck and car crash on the Bunya Highway.
Emergency services on scene at a serious truck and car crash on the Bunya Highway.

The car has then hit an oncoming truck, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.  

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  

The driver of the car a, 35-year-old Eli Waters woman, and her three children all aged under 10, were pronounced deceased at the scene.  

A young girl also travelling in the car was transported to Kingaroy Hospital with life threatening injuries.

She was later flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition but died during the flight.

