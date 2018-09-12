Menu
Highway traffic congested following earlier roll-over

Emma Clarke
by
12th Sep 2018 6:40 AM

UPDATE 7.30AM: TRAFFIC is clearing following an earlier crash at Karalee this morning.

The crash happened on the Warrego Hwy just after 6am.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the crash did not block the highway.INITIAL: TRAFFIC on the Warrego Hwy is stopped this morning following after a vehicle rolled at Karalee just after 6am.

Drivers report trafic is backed up to the Kholo exit.

Emergency services have taken one person to Ipswich Hospital. 

