Highway drives woman to sell home after 30 years

Meerschaum Vale resident Suzie Whiteman has decided to put her home of 30 years on the market. She fears the Pacific Hwy upgrade will leave her home too noisy.

Meerschaum Vale resident Suzie Whiteman has decided to put her home of 30 years on the market. She fears the Pacific Hwy upgrade will leave her home too noisy.

RESIDENTS living close to the Pacific Highway upgrade have called for clarity on how noisy traffic near their homes will be upon its completion.

Meerschaum Vale resident Suzie Whiteman has resorted to putting her home on the market after 30 years.

Ms Whiteman said she moved there to go off-grid and to enjoy a peaceful lifestyle.

But she feared the noise from the highway upgrade would be too much to bear.

Ms Whiteman said she was facing a catch-22 scenario: stay, and face the noise or leave, and struggle to sell.

"It's going to be impossible to sell, they tell me," she said.

She said residents were still waiting to hear back from the RMS about what sort of road pavement would be used.

"We assume ... we're going to get this cheap road pavement," Ms Whiteman said.

"The pavement running through the village of Meerschaum Vale is not a high quality pavement.

"That is actually decided on the amount of residents that it affects."

She said they were trying to hold a community meeting with RMS Pacific highway manager Bob Higgins before he leaves the position.

"We'd like the government to be honest with us," she said.

"They've never replied to us since February 2017.

"We're hoping the RMS will give us a community meeting with Meerschaum Vale hall.

"We never get the chance to speak."

She said highway construction staff "work way beyond the hours of approval" but when a community meeting was held on site, residents were not given the opportunity to speak, due to hours of approved operation.

"One of the main reasons that I've decided I'm going to sell is because of the road pavement," Ms Whiteman said.

"We just won't e able to sleep any more."

Ms Whiteman said she was also concerned about the health of the region's koala populations.

"They're now going to be subject to 24 hours high noise levels," she said.

"They're supposed to put connectivity structures up.

"They've put the animals behind fences (and) a year later that has not happened and we've been lobbying."

Roads and Maritime Services was approached for comment.