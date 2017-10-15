Highway disruptions as work rolls on

Soft soil work continues on the upgrade of the Pacific Highway near the Harwood Bridge.

NIGHT work will be undertaken from next week to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

Work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway between the existing Harwood Bridge and Andersons Lane at Harwood for four nights from Tuesday October 17. Work will involve asphalting and line marking.

Line marking and asphalting work will continue to be carried out at the Yamba interchange at James Creek between 6pm and 6am from Monday October 16 for two nights.

There will be additional line marking work at night on the Pacific Highway near the old service station site at Harwood for two nights on Wednesday October 18 and Friday October 20.

Additional line marking work will be carried out at the Carlisle Street intersection at Wardell on Thursday October 19 for one night between 5pm and 6am. The road shoulder of the northbound and southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway will be closed from 7am on Thursday and motorists can expect minor delays.

There will also be line marking work at the Pacific Highway intersection with Cameron Street at Ferry Park. This work will occur between 6am and 6pm on Monday October 16 and Tuesday October 17 with work to reseal the road surface planned for mid November, weather permitting.

A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will also be in place in this location for survey work between 7am and 6pm on Wednesday October 18 and Thursday October 19.

There will be an increase in light and heavy vehicle traffic on local roads in the Wardell area with the start of major work between Richmond River and Pimlico.

This will include oversized delivery vehicles, under the guidance of pilot vehicles and police escort, to deliver heavy machinery and equipment via the Pacific Highway, Carlisle Street, Back Channel Road and Old Bagotville Road to the project site compound at Gibsons and Jali quarries as well as the Lumleys Hill borrow site.

There will be lane closures in place as part of utility investigations on Wardell Road between Thurgates Lane and Hillside Lane, Wardell between 7am and 5pm from Wednesday October 18 for three days.

The existing Harwood Bridge lift span will be closed between Monday October 9 and Monday November 27 for work to install the foundations for the new bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood.

During this time, the lift span will only be available to be reopened on Saturdays between 2pm and 3pm and all day Sunday.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.