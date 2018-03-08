B-double retrieval causes highway delays

A B-Double transport truck stuck in an embankment on the M1 heading south bound near the Ross Lane overpass.

A B-Double transport truck stuck in an embankment on the M1 heading south bound near the Ross Lane overpass. Goonellabah Fire Station

ONE southbound lane of the Pacific Highway is closed today as crews work to recover a truck which crashed down an embankment.

Transport Management Centre spokeswoman Melissa Hunter said RMS and emergency service workers were in the process of retrieving a b-double, from the side of the highway north of Ross Lane, near Lennox Head.

Ms Hunter said due to the size of the truck and the steep embankment, the recovery was expected to continue until about 3pm.

"One of two southbound lanes is closed, so motorists should use extra caution and allow extra travel time," she said.

The truck crashed down the embankment on Tuesday morning.